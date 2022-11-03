That erroneous position, shared by the majority of the conservative Missouri legislature, positions this state to have some of the loosest gun laws in the country. Those lax policies enabled Orlando Harris to purchase a semi-automatic rifle from a private seller, even though a licensed gun dealer refused to sell him a gun because he couldn’t pass the federally-required background check.
The tragic result is that he broke into the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis and killed Alexzandria Bell, a student, and Jean Kuczka, a teacher. A tragedy causing unspeakable pain for their families and concerned sadness statewide.
As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, “unlike the grade school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, in May, no one this time can point to failures at the scene as a contributing factor. Police responded quickly and professionally to stop the rampage almost immediately. Before the attack, the shooter’s family went to extraordinary lengths to deny him access to a gun and to address his mental health issues. The school was well-secured, and well-prepared teachers were able to protect most of the students. Everyone did everything right.
Everyone, that is, except the Missouri elected officials ultimately responsible for protecting all of them.”
It’s a terrible tragedy that could have been avoided by a politics of insight, vision, compassion and concern for the common good.
The Rev. Dr. John H. Bennett, of Jefferson City, is a retired Disciples of Christ minister.
