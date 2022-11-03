Gov. Mike Parson is dead wrong — more than a play on words — when he says that “Missouri doesn’t need more gun laws” and that “trying to regulate gun laws doesn’t work.” 

That erroneous position, shared by the majority of the conservative Missouri legislature, positions this state to have some of the loosest gun laws in the country. Those lax policies enabled Orlando Harris to purchase a semi-automatic rifle from a private seller, even though a licensed gun dealer refused to sell him a gun because he couldn’t pass the federally-required background check.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.

