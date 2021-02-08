Recent discussions in the city regarding "pay as you throw" (PAYT) and logo bags have highlighted the need to reduce the overall volume of trash going to the landfill. Certainly, recycling is a necessary avenue to pursue, but we should also be considering composting of our food scraps.
Composting can reduce the overall volume of trash and reduce the methane produced by organic waste in the landfill. Additionally, the compost produced improves the soil, helps retain moisture in the soil and reduces the need for synthetic fertilizers.
Ideally, each resident could compost their own food waste. For those who can do this, the City of Columbia offers composting workshops. Information on those workshops can be found on the Columbia web site.
For those who lack the ability to compost in their back yard, there currently is no real option to divert food waste from the landfill. It’s possible to give food waste to a gardener friend or to take it to the landfill, but that’s not convenient for most.
Curbside food scrap collection programs have been successful elsewhere, but that option isn’t currently available in Columbia. The Solid Waste Utility can’t provide that service now or in the foreseeable future, and City Code doesn’t allow private contractors to collect residential food waste.
I recently suggested to City Council and city staff that they amend the City Code to allow private contractors to provide curbside residential food scrap collection. If anyone is interested in having this service available in Columbia, please let your City Council representative know your wishes.
Steve Callis, of Columbia, is Missouri State Coordinator for International Compost Awareness Week.