I strongly support re-electing Dr. Betsy Peters for City Council. She is thoughtful, intelligent and hardworking, with no special interests other than listening to and serving the residents of the Sixth ward and the city.
She brings her analytical and impartial neonatal physician skills to decision-making on the City Council. In addition, she has gained a wealth of knowledge and experience while on the City Council that will serve us well.
She cares about the environment and climate change and has a balanced approach to decision-making.
There are many important decisions coming before City Council, including an intensive development in the sensitive Bonne Femme Watershed, right next to the Gans Creek Wildlife area and Rock Bridge Memorial State Park; an update of our Climate Change Adaptation Plan; energy policies; utilities; basic city services and funding. We need someone well-reasoned, fair-minded, even-handed and ethical who will look out for us, the everyday residents of the City and the Sixth Ward.
Vote for Dr. Betsy Peters on April 6.
Barbara Hoppe is a Sixth Ward resident, former City Council member and leader of the "Save Stephens Lake Coalition."