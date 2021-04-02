I write to share my support for Dr. Betsy Peters, who is running to represent the Sixth Ward on the Columbia City Council.

I think she has done a great job on the City Council and deserves to stay in her role. Betsy won her first election for public office by 35 votes (point A — every vote does matter) because she knocked on doors and talked to constituents about their issues (point B — there is no substitute for putting in the work).

I am supporting Betsy for several reasons. She lives, works and owns property in East Campus and her issues are our issues. I find her a moderate voice and a well informed and thoughtful city councilperson who works hard. I have seen her out in Columbia doing primary research, measuring distances on the trail, e.g., to make sure that others are providing accurate information to City Council members. I also deeply appreciate her medical background and science-based approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19 so we can get our college town back to normal. She also backs adding mental health experts and community policing to our city infrastructure. I believe she is the best qualified person for the job. 

Catey Terry is a 31-year resident of Columbia who volunteers in the community and who believes in trustworthy public government.

