John Martin and his henchmen are distributing scary fliers with unfounded claims about his opponent for House District 47, Adrian Plank. With a magnifying glass, you can just make out where the quotes purportedly come from: a group called Local Berniecrats, whose website explains that there are “currently no 2022 candidates listed for this state” (Missouri). Be careful what you believe.
Mr. Martin is seeking to amp up the fear factor, implying that crime is out of control in our district. In fact, rates for violent crime have decreased in Columbia and are similar to other cities of our size.
If he is so concerned about crime, why doesn’t he address the proliferation of guns and the easy access to them enabled by his party? Why doesn’t he look to address the despair at the heart of the opioid crisis? Instead of addressing the real sources of crime — poverty, lack of opportunity, wage inequality and other systemic problems, he wants to pour more money into prisons and police. Fully fund the police? How about fully funding public schools? Investing in a solid beginning for young people would do more to curb crime than anything Mr. Martin proposes.
Mr. Martin would deny reproductive rights and care to girls and women of our state. In case you missed it, here’s what he had to say about those women: “I think it’s very important to come alongside the ladies that are in crisis.” His insensitive and patronizing stance is exactly why women and thinking men should not vote for Mr. Martin or believe that he has their interests at heart. He thinks the government should control the bodies of women and force them to carry children to term. And those unwanted children? He’ll invest our money in more prisons, of course.
Politicians like Mr. Martin seek to divide and distract us, offering the same old failed solutions to societal problems. In contrast, Adrian Plank’s positions are nuanced and informed by facts. He will work for everyday, working people, not for corporate and other narrow interests. Adrian will fight to restore our rights and the infrastructure of opportunity Missourians deserve. Vote wisely.
Alison Kaiser is a Columbia resident.
