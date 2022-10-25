John Martin and his henchmen are distributing scary fliers with unfounded claims about his opponent for House District 47, Adrian Plank. With a magnifying glass, you can just make out where the quotes purportedly come from: a group called Local Berniecrats, whose website explains that there are “currently no 2022 candidates listed for this state” (Missouri). Be careful what you believe.

Mr. Martin is seeking to amp up the fear factor, implying that crime is out of control in our district. In fact, rates for violent crime have decreased in Columbia and are similar to other cities of our size.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

