Vote for Adrian Plank for representative of District 47 in Missouri.
We don’t need another Republican in the Missouri state legislature, especially after the likes of Chuck Basye, the guy who tried to convince us that the Columbia Public Schools are committed to teaching something he calls “critical race theory,” which he associates with informing students of the contributions of Martin Luther King Jr.
But, think of the future of Missouri and our country. Adrian Plank is for teachers, education, health care, workers’ rights, all the issues that somehow many people in Missouri have forgotten about.
Do we really want another “insurrection” of Trump-supporting yahoos like Josh Hawley, Chuck Basye and what’s-his-name Martin?
Michael Ugarte is a Columbia resident.
