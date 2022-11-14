On Nov. 21, Columbia City Council will vote on funding software known as Fusus. It’s police cam-share technology that gives the police a work-around to the Fourth Amendment.
The Fourth Amendment requires reasonable suspicion and a warrant when placing anyone under police surveillance. Fusus places the whole city under police surveillance.
You see, laws have not caught up with the technology age and the police have been exploiting that fact for the last decade, when this technology became available.
Fusus is not new, it’s just the latest. It was created in 2019 and the reason it is different and more dangerous than its predecessors is because it has all the bells and whistles. It has automatic license plate tagging, facial recognition software and clothing recognition software.
Fusus accesses residential (i.e. Ring) and business cameras to give police 24/7 live feed access.
Fusus does not prevent crime. Here are some examples from a report by Medusa, a police accountability advocacy organization:
- Atlanta adopted Fusus in 2019. Violent crime rose for the first time in 10 years in 2019.
- Minneapolis adopted Fusus in 2020. Violent crime rose 21% by 2021.
- Honolulu adopted Fusus in 2020. Violent crime is on a 3-year reported rise.
Fusus does not solve crime:
- In 2019, the Atlanta Police Department closed 41% of violent crime cases. In 2020, it was only 22%.
- In 2017, Honolulu Police Department closed 33% of violent crime cases. In 2020, less than 29%.
- In 2018, Minneapolis Police Department closed 61% of shooting incidents. In 2021, it’s closer to 20%.
December Harmon is a member of the Citizens Police Review Board.
