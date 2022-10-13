Republicans like to blame President Biden and Democrats for inflation. However, inflation is a worldwide problem. Many countries have higher rates than the U.S. — Great Britain and Germany for example.
A multiplicity of factors has converged to create inflation. The pandemic contributed in several ways, including leading to a surge of pent-up demand for consumer goods in the face of problems with manufacturing and the supply chain, higher wages to meet worker expectations for better jobs, and increased government spending to buffer individuals and families, businesses and other organizations from social and economic harm. The insistence of corporations to maintain high profits has boosted inflation. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to increased prices of food, energy and other goods.
The Federal Reserve has been criticized for delaying action to mitigate inflation. Economists often focus on “monetary policy” when discussing inflation. It’s indeed a complex situation, and much is beyond the control of a president or political party.
Playing the political blame game is probably inevitable, but it deflects an accurate assessment of the sources of the problem and complicates efforts to address it.
Robert Blake is a long-time resident of Columbia.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.