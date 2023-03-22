“The way I wanted to raise my kids was through public schools,” Potter said. “I think it’s a real good experience for socializing ... and being an example of Christianity where it’s needed most.”
Mr. Potter confuses a public school for Sunday school, and I suspect his enthusiasm for religious indoctrination has a very limited focus.
John Crane is a Columbia resident.
