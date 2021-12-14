There is a convergence of events coming. The winter flu season will approach its apex. Families will return from holiday traveling and intermixing. The new omicron variant, already more contagious than the delta variant, will be hitting more and more Missourians. And finally, schools will reopen in 2022 without any mask mandates, thanks to a vote Monday by the CPS Board of Education and the political meddling of Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Given all the other events in this convergence, ending a basic, effective and low-cost preventative measure like masking is irresponsible and dangerous.
Soon after the Board of Education’s vote, Mr. Schmitt was on Twitter, crowing about how the mask mandate to protect children was ending “in liberal Columbia Missouri.” For Mr. Schmitt, this isn’t an issue about mitigating and ending the pandemic. This is a pure political power play, designed to pad his résumé with partisan credentials in the upcoming GOP Senate primary. Hoping to replace Roy Blunt, Mr. Schmitt will callously endanger the most vulnerable amongst us to score points with his base. It’s our bad luck that primary season happens to overlap with flu season.
Our school children are our most vulnerable. Many have not been vaccinated. Many live with younger siblings or immunocompromised family who cannot be vaccinated. Masks are a cheap and simple preventative that do work effectively to protect our children and their families. But that somehow matters less than the aspirations of ladder-climbing politicians who don’t respect local control of our schools.
Sean Neuerburg is a father, independent voter and resident of Columbia.