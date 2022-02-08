While Congress tries to change the Electoral College law, it should eliminate the winner-take-all nature of the beast.
A state’s electors should be assigned proportionally to the vote of that state. If a candidate receives 51% of the votes in a state, they should not receive 100% of that state’s electors. They should receive 51% of the electors. If that state has 10 electors, they would receive 5.1% of them. If the other candidate received 49% of the vote, they would receive 4.9% of the electors.
This would eliminate a person being elected president with fewer votes than their opponent. That happened with Donald Trump and George W. Bush.
A proportional allocation of electors also would eliminate the disenfranchisement of all of those people in each state who didn’t vote for the winner. In the winner-take-all system we have, all of the votes for the loser do not count. With proportional allocation, votes for the losing candidate would count toward awarding a portion of the state’s electors in that state.
The winner-take-all system suppresses voter turnout. In Missouri, for example, Democrats know to a virtual certainty that their votes for president will not count. In California, Republicans’ votes for president don’t count because the Democrat is going to get all of California’s electors. Why bother voting?
This reality hurts down-ballot elections and decisions that are critical to all manner of local government operations. Electoral College silliness doesn’t skew those elections, but it does reduce turnout in them.
While Congress fiddles with the Electoral College, it should change state allocation of electors away from the ridiculous winner-take-all system.
Kent Ford, retired, is a 50-year resident of Missouri. He lives in Columbia.