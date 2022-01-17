Vaping — the use of electronic cigarettes —poses significant health risks to young people. According to the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 2 million middle and high schoolers currently use e-cigarettes, 85% use flavored e-cigarettes, and nearly one in four youth vape daily.

Although e-cigarettes do not contain tobacco, most contain nicotine derived from tobacco. Nicotine and vapor exposure put your child’s dental health at risk — reducing saliva, causing dry mouth and promoting increased bacteria, tooth decay and chronic bad breath. Other risks include mouth ulcers, tissue inflammation, gum disease and recession — even potential tooth and bone loss.

Nicotine exposure during a child’s adolescence can also cause addiction and long-term harm to brain development, which can have long-lasting effects on mood, impulse control, attention and learning.

E-cigarettes impact respiratory health as well. The vaping aerosol contains metals, volatile compounds and ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into growing lungs.

Vaping is harmful. Education is vital. Talk with tweens, teens and young adults about the serious dangers. Reach out to your family dentist or physician for resources and assistance in helping your child steer clear of vaping.

Ron Inge, DDS, is chief dental officer, chief operating officer and vice president of professional services at Delta Dental of Missouri.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

