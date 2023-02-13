As a new student attending Mizzou I did not have much of a chance to get acquainted with the beloved Harlan, who was known to sit in Speakers Circle by Ellis Library.
However, the irrefutable emotional connection that I felt with the small group of students who had gathered to pay their respects in the circle, was undeniable. It was clear that Harlan touched the hearts and lives of many.
In this it may be said that we never know the legacy we have left behind until we have passed on. Harlan’s legacy was a great one, he was known to bring unspeakable joy and happiness to all who passed by, casting perhaps a glance, or stopping to pet him.
The beauty of Harlan was that he wasn’t a warrior for human rights, or a symbol of some grand movement. Yet in some way, he stood for something. He stood for love, unity and peace, and he didn’t have to say a word, he just sat there.
Indeed his legacy will not be forgotten, it is my dream that a statue will be erected for him in Speakers Circle for all to see, a sign that, you don’t need to be big to make a change.
Nolan LeTourneau is a first-year student at MU studying journalism.
