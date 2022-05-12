Editor’s note: This was received in response to a May 9 article about the removal of pin oaks on the Francis Quadrangle.

I’m devastated that these magnificent trees are being cut down. Are you aware of how much oxygen they’re adding to our environment?

As we destroy more and more of our trees, as with the destructive deforestation of the rain forests, we are slowly killing ourselves.

Oh, yes, they are being replaced by other trees, but those trees are already doing their job elsewhere.

This is totally demoralizing.

Georgia Morehouse is a Columbia resident.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

