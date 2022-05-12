Editor’s note: This was received in response to a May 9 article about the removal of pin oaks on the Francis Quadrangle.
I’m devastated that these magnificent trees are being cut down. Are you aware of how much oxygen they’re adding to our environment?
As we destroy more and more of our trees, as with the destructive deforestation of the rain forests, we are slowly killing ourselves.
Oh, yes, they are being replaced by other trees, but those trees are already doing their job elsewhere.
This is totally demoralizing.
Georgia Morehouse is a Columbia resident.