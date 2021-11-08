The Republican state legislatures are going all out to introduce a new wave of voter suppression bills to help rig subsequent elections.
Though there is nothing new about this, the right to vote should be sacrosanct in a true democracy. In the 1980s, Paul Weyrich, co-founder of the Heritage Foundation, stated: “I don’t want everybody to vote. The less the number of people who vote, the better our chances.”
This is a direct assault on democracy. Truth is often the first casualty of war, and that includes the war on democracy.
The truth is that you are more likely to be hit by lightning than to experience voter fraud. Nevertheless, the Republicans keep pushing this lie about so many illegal or improper votes. It is sickening.
We were just there after the 2016 election with the electoral voter “integrity” commission, which produced absolutely nothing and was forced to disband after a year with no results.
The United States is currently described as a “flawed democracy” according to one set of ratings (the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index). We send our troops overseas to establish democracies, and it appears to me that perhaps we should deploy them here for the very same reason.
I will note that Norway, a democratic socialistic country, is ranked as the most democratic country in the world.
Frank Thomeczek is a Columbia resident.