Intrepid Republican politicians are heroically protecting children from books that allegedly contain violence, sex or “woke” propaganda.
The governor of Texas has labeled some books available in schools “pornographic.” However, with utmost hypocrisy, these self-appointed censors acclaim a book that is suffused with violence, sexual misbehavior and immorality.
In this book, men have multiple wives. Slavery thrives. Thousands of first-born sons are slaughtered by a supernatural agent. Pregnant women suffer mass miscarriages. Children who curse their parents are to be executed. A bear devours children. Sisters get their father drunk to have sex with them. A man kills a thousand of his fellow men with the jawbone of an ass. Decapitations and other gruesome forms of death abound. Extreme violence infests relationships between neighbors. Sexual imagery is explicit. A prominent character is tortured and then murdered on a cross. The age-inappropriate content goes on and on.
Instead of promoting this collection of stories, Republican guardians of moral purity must ensure that our impressionable children and youth are protected from this dangerous book.
Robert Blake is a longtime resident of Columbia and reads about 60 books a year.