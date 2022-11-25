Prior to the ending of the statewide masking requirement, the schools that subsequently lifted their mandate and the schools that retained their mandate had the same incidence of COVID infections among students and staff. In the 15 weeks following the end of the state-wide masking requirement, rates of Covid infections soared in the schools that lifted their mandates.
Eliminating the masking requirement was associated with an additional 45 cases of COVID-19 per 1,000 students and staff, corresponding to an additional 11,900 cases and an estimated 17,500 missed school days for students and 6,500 missed school days for staff. All the differences between the two sets of schools were highly statistically significant.
While the study did not assess the frequency of severe infection and death, averting infection prevents these serious complications.
Robert Blake, MD, is emeritus professor of Family and Community Medicine at MU.
