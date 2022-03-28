As a Third Ward resident and voter, I am writing in support of Karl Skala for Columbia City Council.
Because Karl has served on the City Council for 12 years, he knows what has worked and what has not. He has worked well with other council members and the mayor to come to consensus on important issues for Columbia.
Karl is thoughtful, open and intelligent. He has been an important asset on the City Council. He holds office hours at a local coffee shop each Saturday morning before council meetings to get constituent’s input.
Karl will continue to work to improve public safety by considering violence as a public health issue. He will continue to support recruitment efforts and improvements in officer training for the police department. He has voted for increases in police and fire personnel. He supports creation of a mental health crisis center.
More affordable housing is sorely needed. Karl will continue to fund nonprofits and the Columbia Housing Authority in this endeavor. He advocates to give developers incentives to include affordable housing.
Karl is in favor of the city’s target date of 100% renewable energy by 2030.
I encourage other Third Ward residents to vote for Karl Skala for Columbia City Council on April 5.
Pamela Springsteel is a resident of Columbia's Third Ward.