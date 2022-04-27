I have to think that people who don’t want roll carts have never lived in a city that uses them. In my personal experience, roll carts have been great. They will improve Columbia’s trash collection system in every way.
I lived in Jefferson City for 15 years, and during that time the city implemented roll carts. They made the whole city better.
My parents, who live in a very hilly neighborhood, have an easy time wheeling their cart to the curb and back — much easier than dragging trash bags through their yard. Their plastic, cardboard and metal recycling all goes into a single bin — no leaving cardboard boxes out in the rain to get soggy.
We never had garbage strewn around our street by hungry animals. We never had workers leaving bags uncollected because they are “too heavy.” These common Columbia problems are unknown in Jeff City.
Speaking of workers, they don’t have to risk getting cut by bags full of glass shards, or hurting their spines struggling with heavy bags. The truck’s lift-arm does the hard work. Trash collection in Jeff City is a much easier and safer job than in Columbia.
Finally, Jefferson City saves a lot of money by having roll carts. They’ve built parks and trails, beautified their downtown, and improved basic services like road maintenance. Columbia needs money for all those same things, and we’d have more of it if we stopped wasting so much on an inefficient, obsolete garbage system. Vote for roll carts.
Ethan Cordray is a proud Columbian and a proud public librarian at DBRL.