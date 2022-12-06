I oppose roll carts from the experience from when I used to live in Fulton.
I couldn’t get my trash out to the curb in the snow. They freeze shut in the winter. I would need a hammer to knock the ice off.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
I oppose roll carts from the experience from when I used to live in Fulton.
I couldn’t get my trash out to the curb in the snow. They freeze shut in the winter. I would need a hammer to knock the ice off.
I managed then, but I’m older now. The bulky carts were hard enough to get to the curb in nice weather, but somehow the trash bags didn’t always fit..
What are people thinking? They may not have room to keep the large carts out of the weather, have a hard time stuffing the small carts with the trash bags and then snuggle pushing them out to the curb.
I had no choice in Fulton. They just appeared overnight.
I hate roll carts, and I don’t think people are thinking this through. There are other, better solutions to poor quality “pay-as-you-throw” system in the City of Columbia. Study them before yelling for roll carts because we will be stuck with them once the city pays for them, just like Fulton is now.
I realize that I’m not changing anyone’s view, but I appreciate the opportunity to speak up in Columbia and be heard anyway.
Don’t cave to the simple solution. The city created this problem and they need to try to fix it without going to roll carts so quickly.
Nina Hampton is a Columbia resident.
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu