In a recent Guest Commentary by Mr. Mitchell Moore, published on Page 5A of the Feb. 8 print edition, the arguments are made against a solid waste/trash system that engages the uses of roll carts in ways I had not heretofore considered.
I have remained silent on this subject for a long while waiting to see what consensus might bring to the debate. Mr. Moore makes some excellent points I have considered and discussed with several neighbors.
I reside in an older neighborhood in Columbia where no two homes are alike. The original Country Club resides on land once a farm owned by the "father of medicine" at the University of Missouri, Dr. Andrew Walker. Many senior adult residents maintain lovely, older homes along the three or four streets that make up the extent of the neighborhood. We are an engaged and diverse group of citizens, of varying political leanings, educational and professional backgrounds and faith expressions. Yet, we are strong, as demonstrated throughout the pandemic.
Roll carts do not make sense for my household, and I suspect many others in this neighborhood. It is a system of refuse collection for some, but the cons outweigh the pros for most people. "Trashy"? Yes! Denying employment opportunities? Yes! Keep the current system, pay higher salaries and deliver high respect for these hard-working sanitation workers. Train and educate these workers on best practices.
Let us do the right thing by respecting all lives involved. Keep rolling.
Randall Kilgore is a longtime Columbia resident and neighborhood organizer.
