In a recent Guest Commentary by Mr. Mitchell Moore, published on Page 5A of the Feb. 8 print edition, the arguments are made against a solid waste/trash system that engages the uses of roll carts in ways I had not heretofore considered.

I have remained silent on this subject for a long while waiting to see what consensus might bring to the debate. Mr. Moore makes some excellent points I have considered and discussed with several neighbors.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you