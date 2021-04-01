In 15 years of teaching — three as a parent — in Columbia Public Schools, I’ve noticed the attention that I pay to School Board meetings and elections only increase.
Once, I was content to see good public servants step forward to guide the district through the important decisions made by the board, never imagining that the future of my and my daughter’s health, well-being and happiness might depend on them.
My, how times have changed.
In 2021, CPS needs, more than ever, clear-eyed, full-hearted, smart and motivated leadership. We need leaders who recognize that we won’t have the educational system we desperately need by merely recognizing that need — they must have the vision and know-how to get us there.
We don’t need candidates who are just interested in running for School Board, particularly those with no professional training or experience in education. We need highly qualified candidates, those who would inspire us to dream big and reinvest in our common cause. We very much need Katherine Sasser on our School Board.
Kat has changed the lives of countless young people in our community, and not just because of what she knows about teaching.
Kat Sasser knows that learning is for life, has the heart that she has for kids of all ages and brings necessary energy to her community. When I learned of her candidacy, my recent frustrations with our district’s priorities suddenly knew hope. I want to run with that feeling. I’m so glad Kat is running for us.
Jim Meyer is an educator in Columbia Public Schools, where his daughter attends second grade, and is a resident of the Fifth Ward.