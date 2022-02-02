I urge Attorney General Eric Schmitt to end his shameful efforts to undermine mask mandates and local control of schools. Columbia residents are already paying double: for his frivolous, self-serving lawsuit, and for Columbia Public Schools to fight it.
And there are other costs. Under pressure from Schmitt, CPS ended its mask mandate in January, just when we needed it most. After a year of avoiding COVID-19 while attending in-person school, my kids tested positive after one week without a mask mandate. They kept masking, but masks work best when everyone wears them.
Omicron is so contagious that transmission will occur regardless. But the purpose of mask mandates is to slow the spread, not to stop it. They ease the burden on our health care system and allow schools to remain open despite staffing shortages.
Masks have been shown to reduce transmission, and negative social-emotional effects on children over 5 have not been demonstrated. If Schmitt cared about kids, he’d direct the tax dollars he’s wasting on lawsuits toward high-quality medical masks for students and teachers.
Now that CPS has sensibly reinstated its mask mandate, Schmitt has renewed his misguided lawsuit. He says he speaks for parents, but he doesn’t speak for me and my husband, who missed a week of work. He doesn’t speak for our feverish, coughing kids. It’s sad that he’s willing to let children suffer to advance his own political career. Schmitt needs to back off and let school boards do their job.
Rose Metro is the parent of two children who attend CPS.