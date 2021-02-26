Three cheers for Marisa Hagler who so eloquently summed up the feelings of many Columbia Public School parents in her Feb. 16 letter.
I, too, feel betrayed by moving benchmarks and being told how great things are going online/hybrid when I know that is not true. May I suggest that instead of looking to Minnesota’s guide to reopening schools, CPS talks to private, parochial and other public schools in our own Boone County to see how they have managed?
The {span}Columbia Missouri National Education Association {/span}has pushed fear since last summer when they asked members to do things like “finalize a will, update life insurance beneficiaries and assign power of attorney in the event of permanent disability due to the virus.”
We are now to the point where every teacher must have the opportunity to be vaccinated twice before returning as normal. The ever-moving benchmark is the result of bowing to the hysterical while diminishing the fact that students are struggling emotionally and educationally.
And Columbia Boone County Health Department, you are also guilty of moving benchmarks. Remember when it was all about flattening the curve — almost one year ago? Our numbers have dropped from the highs in the fall. Hospitals are not strained.
Vaccinations are underway. With a total infection rate of .096 and a death rate of .004 in Boone County, when will restrictions be loosened or even lifted? (Editor’s note: Updated numbers can be found online at the health department’s website.)
COVID-19 case numbers are not the only measurement of our county’s health. Have we not reached the point where the consequences of our COVID-19 restrictions are worse than the virus itself?
I can only hope that as spring makes its way to mid-Missouri, those who have the power to lift restrictions and end the betrayal will. In the end, we are all personally responsible for ourselves and our families’ well being. Give us the chance to succeed.
Robyn Vradenburg is a mother of three teenagers who works in a health care setting.