Chuck Basye’s harassment of Columbia Public Schools educators is typical of his ignorance of the purposes of education.

The project in the high school Advanced Placement U.S. History course he denounces sounds like an excellent opportunity to nurture critical thinking skills. Given his ideology, I am not surprised that Basye opposes the development of such skills in students.

I wish that I had such a valuable learning experience to interdict the steady whitewashing of American history and glorification of white men to which I was subjected as a student many years ago.

I urge the superintendent and other educators to stay the course and resist such blatant efforts at intimidation and censorship.

Robert Blake is a longtime resident of Columbia who has endeavored to educate himself about the reality of American history.

