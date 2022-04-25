The April 19 front page article, "New seclusion and restraint policy to go to school board," reveals clear danger for children with special needs.
Despite the supposed new limitations, multiple standards and staff training, the current law of House Bill 432 is medieval in its perspective and dangerous in its practice.
Just a few questions to consider: Why a lag time of 30 days to report any uses of seclusion and restraint; what is in the room used for seclusion and what is not; by whom and for how long is the child monitored while in the room; what are the qualifications of those who train the staff in evaluation of the need for seclusion and restraint and how to best implement it; by what criteria are students evaluated to be ready for release; and what is the follow-up with a child after their seclusion and restraint?
Here are some follow-up questions: What is the effect on the student after being secluded and restrained?
If a "normal person" was arbitrarily treated in this way, what effect would you expect it to have? Can you imagine the effect on a child who has some physical or mental disability? Can this "treatment" — because that's what it is, a treatment — be a one-size-fits-all for children with different conditions and who just happen to behave in the same manner?
I consider this law and policy framed upon it to be unprofessional, based on ignorance, and dangerous to any child. I imagine it was formed because the state does not want to spend the money for the facilities, staff and programs that are appropriate for these children.
Mark Oldstrom is a retired hospital chaplain and licensed mental health counselor.