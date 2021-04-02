Andrea Waner would be a great council member for the Second Ward.

I’ve known Andrea for several years through her work in public health, and she has always been honest, productive and dedicated to serving the community.

She’s a good communicator who is able to analyze issues and make them understandable to others. She is a creative thinker who works very hard to solve problems.

Andrea is also a good listener, open to others’ ideas and opinions. Second Ward residents couldn’t have a better representative to help guide city policies. Please get out and vote April 6 for Andrea Waner.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you