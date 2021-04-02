Andrea Waner would be a great council member for the Second Ward.
I’ve known Andrea for several years through her work in public health, and she has always been honest, productive and dedicated to serving the community.
She’s a good communicator who is able to analyze issues and make them understandable to others. She is a creative thinker who works very hard to solve problems.
Andrea is also a good listener, open to others’ ideas and opinions. Second Ward residents couldn’t have a better representative to help guide city policies. Please get out and vote April 6 for Andrea Waner.