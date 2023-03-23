Editor's note: This was written in response to a March 15 story about disposing of used books.
Editor's note: This was written in response to a March 15 story about disposing of used books.
The Columbia Senior Activity Center accepts donated books for its library. We shelve books less than 10 years old in good condition.
We especially appreciate novels, mysteries, romance, non-fiction and large-print books. We sell surplus books every day in our lobby at 25 cents for paperbacks and 50 cents for hardbacks.
We also sell approximately 4,000 books twice a year at our garage sales. These sales help support the Center.
Books can be dropped off any weekday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
We do not accept textbooks, professional books or books in poor condition.
Mary Sapp is head librarian at the Columbia Senior Activity Center.
