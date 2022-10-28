The Sierra Club is a non-partisan organization committed to promoting solutions to move the nation beyond dirty fossil fuels and towards a clean energy future. In addition, the Club works to ensure healthy communities that are free of toxic air and water pollution and to protect wildlife. We know that our ability to tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice and protect frontline communities from pollution all depend on a strong, well-functioning democracy where every eligible person has fair and equitable access to the ballot box. We work to support candidates who share these values.
The Missouri Sierra Club endorses Adrian Plank for state representative in the 47th District.
He supports locally-owned farms and wants to protect Missouri from pollution. He wants to help farmers and ranchers protect and invest in soil health and adapt to future extreme weather.
He supports protecting our beautiful Missouri State Parks.
Mr. Plank opposes voter suppression. History shows clean air, water and soil are best protected when the people are stronger than corporations.
Mr. Plank is committed to implementing solutions to the extreme weather trends and helping Missourians adapt to the impacts we are all experiencing. Environmentalists and working people can join together to build an economy that works for all of us — and our planet.
The Sierra Club supports every person’s right to bodily autonomy. Mr. Plank joins us in this cause and supports voluntary family planning and the rights of women.
Carolyn Amparan is chair of the Mid-Missouri Group of the Missouri Sierra Club.
