The Sierra Club is a non-partisan organization committed to promoting solutions to move the nation beyond dirty fossil fuels and towards a clean energy future. In addition, the Club works to ensure healthy communities that are free of toxic air and water pollution and to protect wildlife. We know that our ability to tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice and protect frontline communities from pollution all depend on a strong, well-functioning democracy where every eligible person has fair and equitable access to the ballot box. We work to support candidates who share these values.

The Missouri Sierra Club endorses Adrian Plank for state representative in the 47th District.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

