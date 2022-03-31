The Sierra Club is committed to promoting clean energy solutions to move the nation beyond dirty fossil fuels like coal, oil and dangerous nuclear power, and toward a safe, clean energy future built on energy efficiency, clean energy and American innovation.
The Sierra Club Osage Group shares our endorsement of the following candidates for the April 5 election.
Mayor of Columbia: Barbara Buffaloe.
Columbia City Council Ward 3: Karl Skala.
Columbia City Council Ward 4: Nick Foster.
Columbia Public Schools Board: Suzette Waters and Blake Willoughby.
The Sierra Club supports a "Yes" vote on Proposition 1 in both Boone County and Columbia.
We plan to advocate for some of the additional funds from passing the use tax be used to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to climate change and protect public green spaces. Additionally, by ensuring online businesses have the same taxes as local business, local businesses will be better supported.
Carolyn Amparan is chair of the Osage Group of the Missouri Sierra Club.