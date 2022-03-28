I have known Karl Skala for several years. I have seen him in action as a community volunteer, a candidate for public office and a 12-year member of the Columbia City Council. His record is impressive on many levels.
Karl is dedicated to the betterment of Columbia and devotes long hours to advocating for more equitable city services for lower-income residents and those experiencing housing insecurity; supporting efforts to improve public safety — increased community policing, officer training and responding to mental health-related emergencies; protecting neighborhood integrity through zoning designations to preserve the character of historic neighborhoods; and fostering city staff collective bargaining efforts and living wages for essential city workers.
Karl’s experienced leadership over the past 14 years allows him to see the “big picture” and consider the implications of his decisions. He knows what has been tried and what plans are currently underway.
In addition, Karl has demonstrated his accessibility to his constituents, as well as Columbia citizens, by holding Saturday morning “office hours” where attendees can discuss issues of interest and concern.
In his limited spare time Karl contributes to Columbia’s cultural climate by hosting KOPN’s "Morning Ayre" program, as well as by singing in his church choir and MU’s choral union.
Karl’s exemplary service and breadth of institutional knowledge in city government, and his volunteer contributions have strengthened Columbia and been beneficial citywide. I strongly endorse his re-election to another term on the City Council.
Sarah Wolcott is a Columbia resident.