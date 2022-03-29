The actions of the City Council affect all of us. That is why it is critical to re-elect Karl Skala as Third Ward councilman.
Over the four terms he has been on the Columbia City Council, through listening sessions with residents, public meetings and door-to-door community outreach, Karl has developed a deep understanding of the needs of Third Ward.
Karl’s strong advocacy for addressing Third Ward needs combined with his ability to effectively work with the city manager and other council members has resulted in road improvements that make it safer for pedestrians and help traffic flow on Clark Lane, Mexico Gravel Road, Paris Road, Ballenger Lane, East Walnut and Keene streets. He also supported park improvements, including those at Stephens Lake, Lion-Stephens, Indian Hills, McKee Street, Woodridge, and the new park and playground at White Gate.
Complementing his consistent advocacy for upgrading city services for Third Ward residents, Karl has advocated for more equitable city services for people of color and lower-income residents, and for those experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.
Karl has demonstrated his strong support for public safety, having voted for increases in police and fire personnel, supporting funding for a new Third Ward fire station, promoting community policing and improvements in officer training and supporting creation of a mental health crisis center to improve response to mental health emergencies.
Given his strong leadership and record of achievement, I strongly support Karl Skala’s re-election as Third Ward councilman.
Harry Feirman lives in Rocheport.