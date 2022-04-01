I would like to endorse Karl Skala for election this year.
One of the many reasons for this endorsement is because of the fact that prior to each Columbia City Council meeting, he makes himself available, in person, at a local coffee shop to discuss upcoming council business, constituents concerns, and has open discussions with his ward members, as well as residents from outside his ward.
His meetings are productive for all who attend in that we hear new items of citizen concerns, as well as different perspectives.
Richard Shanker is a Columbia resident.