I would like to endorse Karl Skala for election this year.

One of the many reasons for this endorsement is because of the fact that prior to each Columbia City Council meeting, he makes himself available, in person, at a local coffee shop to discuss upcoming council business, constituents concerns, and has open discussions with his ward members, as well as residents from outside his ward.

His meetings are productive for all who attend in that we hear new items of citizen concerns, as well as different perspectives.

Richard Shanker is a Columbia resident. 

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you