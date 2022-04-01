I support another term for Karl Skala for Third Ward.
He has been a supporter of reasonable environmental stewardship during his long record of service to Columbia. He voted for the West Area Plan process with Boone County, which unfortunately was sidelined by COVID-19. He knows planning and fair development fees are the way for Columbia to produce more housing in a sustainable way.
Skala pushed for accountability with the 2015 Parks Tax, ensuring that money cut from the land acquisition fund was restored. And he voted to ensure that a fair share of the 2021 Parks Tax goes to trail projects and land acquisition. Green space preservation is highly rated in citizen surveys and prominent in the Parks Tax ballot language, which people vote for, so Skala helped make sure the parks project proposals more closely reflected this.
Karl Skala was an early proponent for appropriate exterior lighting regulations that aim to put light efficiently where it is needed, and not into the night sky obscuring stars and glaring into people's eyes and windows.
Skala initiated the practice of holding regular office hours and has shown up consistently on the Saturday before council meetings for years. This lowers barriers to citizen input and discussion.
For these and many other reasons, I hope you will vote for Karl Skala for another term on April 5.
Dee Dokken is a Columbia resident.