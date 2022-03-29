I support Karl Skala for Third Ward councilman. He has worked on behalf of Third Ward residents to assure healthy and safe living conditions and fair access to Columbia services.
As an incumbent, he knows the history of how things came to be, what has worked and what hasn’t, and what the plans are for the future. He knows how the city budget works, and how to work with the city manager and fellow Council members to get things done for the ward and the entire city.
As the Third Ward’s population grew, needs changed. Karl responded, supporting improved sidewalks and roads, a new fire station in the ward as well as improved access to playgrounds, parks and trails.
On behalf of all of Columbia residents, he supports community policing and improved officer training, paying essential city workers a living wage and addressing climate change through a sustainable energy supply.
He’s accessible by phone, as well as through regular office hours, for discussions about concerns and issues. He listens to different opinions on ward and city issues to learn what’s needed now, and what will likely be needed in the future for all to thrive.
Karl works hard for the Third Ward and should be re-elected.
Nancy Langworthy lives in Rocheport.