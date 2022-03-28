I support Karl Skala for Columbia City Council.
Karl’s terms of service have produced extensive institutional knowledge vital at this time of transition.
Karl’s job performance has without fail been with the highest integrity and dependability. His informed decisions always focus on the best interest of all Columbians.
Karl’s service should be continued.
Scott Orr lives in Columbia.
