I support Karl Skala for re-election for Third Ward councilman.
Since we have a new city manager, and we will be getting a new mayor and a new Fourth Ward councilperson, Karl's 12 years of experience on the Columbia City Council is especially needed at this time.
He has a wealth of experience and knowledge of city government. He knows how to work with the city manager and other council members to get things done. He is a seven-time winner of the National League of Cities Leadership Excellence Award.
Karl has long been concerned about the Third Ward and the well-being of its residents. He founded the Hominy Branch Neighborhood association. He fought for and got improvements on Mexico Gravel Road and Ballenger Lane, and for crosswalks on Keene Street and the Benton-Stephens neighborhood.
He supports trails and parks and energy efficient development. He hosts bi-monthly gatherings at a local coffee shop so that he can learn about the concerns of members of his ward and the general public.
As a marine veteran and father of a policewoman, Karl is concerned about public safety. He supported hiring additional police officers and firefighters, and the establishment of the Police Review Board.
Lastly, Karl believes developers should pay their fair share of their development costs rather than overburden taxpayers.
For further information, go to www.skalaforcouncil.org.
Marion Mace Dickerson is a resident of Columbia.