Have you ever been talking to your friend, and they stop paying attention to you because they pick up their phone? It hurts, doesn’t it? This phenomenon that we are much too familiar with is called phubbing, or “phone snubbing.”

We do this to ourselves, as well. Do you ever have a task to complete and for some reason you would rather scroll mindlessly on your phone? You’re phubbing yourself by distracting yourself instead of giving attention to something that is necessary for you.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you