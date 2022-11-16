Have you ever been talking to your friend, and they stop paying attention to you because they pick up their phone? It hurts, doesn’t it? This phenomenon that we are much too familiar with is called phubbing, or “phone snubbing.”
We do this to ourselves, as well. Do you ever have a task to complete and for some reason you would rather scroll mindlessly on your phone? You’re phubbing yourself by distracting yourself instead of giving attention to something that is necessary for you.
In today’s world, so many are lost, lonely, depressed and anxious more than people were previously. We are living in a period of constant change, and constant information being thrown at us. We don’t make time for self-reflection and connection.
Many people think the phone is a tool for connection, but it hinders connection. People say it’s not the phone’s fault; it’s the way you use it.
This idea of personal responsibility largely ignores how influenced humans are by each other. Our society praises conformity and makes it hard for people to be themselves. If the phone exists, most of us will abuse it.
I implore you to find the strength to see past the messages that society presents. Look deep down within yourself and ask if your phone is helping you, or if it’s causing problems.
Ultimately, you should spend less time on your phone and more time with yourself and others for a more fulfilling and happy life.
Kanchan Hans is a student who is passionate about improving hers and others’ lives through critical self-reflection.
