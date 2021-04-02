On March 26 I listened to the Boone County Muleskinner virtual forum as our five School Board candidates yet again discussed important issues for our schools — board involvement in the curriculum, ways to support teachers and cooperation among governing entities.
Jeanne Snodgrass is getting one of my two votes for the two open school board seats.
That said, Jeanne, in the forum, yet again spoke up strongly for trusting our teachers, and trusting our new superintendent. “We need to make sure sure we are asking our teachers what they need” as students return to in person classes after Spring Break.
As a former teacher myself, I support the endorsement for Jeanne and (Katherine) Sasser from the Columbia Missouri National Teachers Association, and from the Osage Group Chapter of the Sierra Club.
I also know Jeanne's experience as an educator, parent of three school-aged students, small business owner and executive director of a nonprofit will serve her well in the decision making on the board. She is fair, ethical and balanced and wants to support and improve our schools.
Vote Snodgrass on April 6.
Alyce Turner is a Columbia resident.