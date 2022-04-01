I can’t think of a single mayoral candidate in this election who hasn’t got heart and good ideas for attacking our city’s problems.
Their signs and banners have popped up around Columbia like spring daffodils. It’s educational to follow their trails along the main routes and in neighborhoods where small yard signs dot parkways and peer from the windows of homes.
But one candidate’s signs — only one — appear along the edges of strip malls, in spare bits of unpaved ground around apartment complexes, and in the middle of empty undeveloped lots: Randy Minchew.
Nearly the size of theater screens, they blare: “Minchew. Mayor of Columbia.” Not “for mayor,” but, “mayor.” A bit presumptuous, I can guess whose interests are being served by such placement and language.
I’m not against growing Columbia. But ask yourself, what are our real current problems today, and who do you want setting the agenda? Building more and bigger has its place — but the people who want this now just don’t have my ear. They will always get theirs in the end.
Some of our current problems — overloaded infrastructure, displacement, homelessness, crime — are partly the result of the last round of big development when a mayor decided it was more important to build buildings instead of community.
I won’t tell you who gets my vote for mayor on Tuesday. I will tell you — it won’t be Randy Minchew.
Cortney Daniels is a Columbia resident.