I realize that you publish all sorts of commentary, but the Steve Spellman piece discrediting President Biden was a new low.
We are so lucky to have a decent human being for a president — unlike his buffoonish predecessor. President Biden finally got us out of a 20-year war and managed to evacuate over 100 persons to safety.
Who cares what Vicky Hartzler, who does not really represent Columbia, has to say about Biden. She voted for "the big lie" and cannot be trusted.
I am a psychiatrist, and while Trump certainly is "not all there" and deserves to be imprisoned, President Biden speaks the truth and has the best interests of the American people at heart.
Armando Favazza, MD, is an emeritus professor of psychiatry at MU.