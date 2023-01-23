I write to express and acknowledge my awe for Mr. Spellman’s excellent composition of Jan. 19 titled “House Speaker Worth the Wait," a parody nearly indistinguishable from what’s parodied is the most sublime of them.

I envy his discipline to not only concoct a sentence blithely describing Matt Gaetz as heroic, but also getting it on a paper or screen without falling to the floor in giggling paroxysms.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

