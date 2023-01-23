I write to express and acknowledge my awe for Mr. Spellman’s excellent composition of Jan. 19 titled “House Speaker Worth the Wait," a parody nearly indistinguishable from what’s parodied is the most sublime of them.
I envy his discipline to not only concoct a sentence blithely describing Matt Gaetz as heroic, but also getting it on a paper or screen without falling to the floor in giggling paroxysms.
I thought I heard the voices of both Pat Buchanan and Liz Cheney’s dad counseling the invasion of Mexico.
And really, why should anyone expect that Ukraine not swim in blood every other generation, a generation at a time? Some people need to know their place. Truly, a marvelous presentation of the new Congress in fun house mirrors.
Dave Raithel is a resident of Columbia.
