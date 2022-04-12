I guess that it is fine to publish commentaries from different points of view, but you don't seem to publish material to counterbalance the right-wing, which are sneakily always Donald Trump essays by Steve Spellman.
His last essay urges us to 'Think for yourself when heading to the polls.' Then he goes on to tell us for whom we should vote. I thought from the essay's title that he would have presented a fair and balanced view of all the major candidates, but he just lists his conservative favorites.
We may not be 'Havana on the Hinkson,' but the majority of Columbians are moderately liberal, which, to my way of thinking, is on the right side of history. I wonder if in the not-too-distant future Mr. Spellman will write essays praising the disgraced Sen. Josh Hawley and Senate candidate Eric Greitens.
Armando Favazza is an emeritus professor of psychiatry at MU and is a Columbia resident.