Sports has become the first religion of many or most Missourians and heterosexuality has become the first gender of many Missourians.
Take this paper for instance. One section is devoted to local and state news, national news, international news, and opinions. Another section is devoted almost entirely to Sports. More people attend sporting events than attend/practice religious events. They spend more money to attend sporting events and to train their children in sports than they contribute to religious organizations/charities. Decals on cars proclaim allegiance to sports teams instead of religious orientation, much less healthy values such as hope, compassion, community, integrity and altruism.
Now heterosexuality has found an ally in the religion of sports. Only heterosexuals, born to their original gender, may participate in the religion of sports. If you change your gender, you are ostracized from playing sports within the ranks of either gender. For many or most Missourians, there is the first religion of sports and the first sexuality of heterosexuality.
Mark Oldstrom is a Columbia resident.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.