In the first line of the Super Bowl story on Page 1B in the Sunday, Feb. 5 edition, it mentions that Patrick Mahomes has a half-billion dollar contract, which is scandalous.

I still can’t believe what sports figures and coaches are paid. Most college coaches are paid more than the president of the university and the president of the United States combined, and professional athletes are paid even more.

