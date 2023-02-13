I still can’t believe what sports figures and coaches are paid. Most college coaches are paid more than the president of the university and the president of the United States combined, and professional athletes are paid even more.
Where are our priorities? The average salary for our teachers in Columbia who are entrusted to shape the lives of our future is between $45,415 and $66,325. More and more teachers are leaving the profession because they can’t live on what they’re paid.
Isn’t it time for us in the United States to get our priorities straight?
Georgia L. Morehouse is a Columbia resident.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.