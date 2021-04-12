For the last six years, as the executive director for the Greenbelt Land Trust here in mid-Missouri, I have worked with local landowners to conserve and improve this wonderful mid-Missouri landscape we call home.
We have accomplished so much to ensure that future generations will have a healthy, resilient land community to call home. A vital part of that work is ensuring our rivers and streams — especially the Big Muddy — can be enjoyed by all.
Each spring, communities up and down the Missouri River grapple with the threat of flooding. Mid-Missouri is no exception. Images of sandbags and rising waters in Rocheport and other river towns are becoming familiar. The 2019 floods were more intense and longer than usual, but extreme weather events are becoming more common. We need new solutions to help communities, farmlands and businesses live in peace with the river, rather than living with the constant threat of flood damage and destruction.
I’m encouraged by a community-led project in Atchison County in Northwest Missouri that deals with the fallout of the 2019 floods that devastated their community. After the waters receded, the local levee board, landowners, state and federal government and nonprofits worked together to solve the problem.
This collaborative approach is what we need as we think about coexisting with our waterways, but we need vision and commitment from all of our community stakeholders. I look forward to following Atchison County’s example and working together to find new ways to manage our valuable natural resources.