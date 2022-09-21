From 2016 to 2019, I had the pleasure of working for the International Institute of St. Louis, teaching life skills to refugees and Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders who faced added challenges, such as being a single parent or a survivor of torture or sexual violence.
Among the families I got to know best was a Sudanese single father named Bade Ali Jabir and his four children. For all the complexity of their situation, I saw Bade treat his children with patience and tenderness, maintaining an easygoing disposition and optimistic attitude. He was grateful just to be admitted to a safe country far from the state violence of his homeland.
Thus, I was all the more shocked when I learned that earlier this month, Bade fell victim to state violence in the very place he was granted refuge. On Sept. 7, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police shot and killed him, rendering his young children — already traumatized by war, poverty and the loss of their mother in childbirth — orphans in this country.
To date, the St. Louis Metro Police Department has not bothered to provide anything but scant details regarding what they did on Sept. 7 and why. Their attempt to justify the fatal raid — not with any reference to public safety, but merely on the grounds that some nonlethal methods had already been tried — reeks of the attitude that no, Black lives do not matter.
St. Louis Metro Police: How do you justify the decision not to bring mental health professionals when community members informed you that Bade had mental health needs? How do you justify raiding the apartment after Bade had communicated that he was scared and ready to turn himself over if accompanied out of the building by a community member? Do you really expect the public to believe that a SWAT team equipped with tear gas, tasers, bean bags, robots and “other nonlethal methods” could find no other way to end a standoff with a man who is afraid, ready to surrender, and holed up in an apartment alone?
For the sake of four children who were just robbed of their father, and countless Black families who have to live in fear that their loved one will be next, we must unrelentingly pressure elected officials to hold the Saint Louis Metropolitan Police to account.
Indran Fernando, of Kirksville, is a master’s student in Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Chicago.
