Is teaching about racial injustice bad?
That’s what some rich and powerful people want us to believe. After reading C.W. Dawson’s July 20 article on “Critical Race Theory,” I’d like to offer my 2 pennies. None of the definitions of critical race theory are set in stone; it boils down to one basic principle: teaching and openly discussing the history of racial injustice in the U.S. is a good thing.
We have not done a done job doing so. I stress the letter T in CRT; theory leads to the possibility of counter-theories. A theory is open to disagreement; discussion is just what critical race theory fosters.
Critical race theory opponents stress shaming, cancel culture and punishment for having “wrong” opinions. In my over 40 years as an educator, I have not seen anything like this. Nor have my two children, graduates of Columbia Public Schools, seen anything like this. Feeling uncomfortable when a certain issue comes up is something all of us have felt; maybe it’s a good thing.
The anti-critical race theory movement is promoted by the Heritage Foundation, the Manhattan Institute, Fox News and the likes of Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump and Christopher Rufo, a 30-something conservative pundit who told a writer for The New Yorker, “'Critical race theory’ is the perfect villain… . Its connotations are all negative to most middle-class Americans… . It connotes hostile, academic, divisive, race-obsessed, poisonous, elitist, anti-American [practices]… .” It’s part of the backlash in response to the concerns of those appalled by the recent murders of African Americans at the hands of police.
My two cents and intended not for the followers of Tucker Carlson, but for the majority of Missourians and other U.S. citizens who yearn to preserve the little democracy that we have left: Stand up against censorship in our schools.
Michael Ugarte is a Columbia resident.