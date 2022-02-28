Our Missouri legislators really do not care for the poor or the will of the people.

As your article of Feb. 15 by Srijita Datta “House gives preliminary approval to plan that could reverse Medicaid expansion” indicates, they want to revise our vote to expand Medicaid. They say they are concerned about “budget control” and the fact that it could become “prohibitively expensive.”

Let’s look at some facts:

1. Federal government is paying 90%, Missouri only 10% of the cost.

2. We currently have had Medicaid for years with the Feds paying only about 65% and Missouri paying 35%. Expansion to add more insured sounds like a bargain to me.

3. States are not obligated to keep expansion, but of the 38 states who use it, some for about 10 years, I have not heard of one even contemplating reversal.

I think it is a good idea for the Missouri legislators to listen to the voters rather than belittling our wishes.

Martin Walsh is a resident of Glendale, Missouri. 

