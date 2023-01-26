Republican politicians in the state legislature want to eliminate income taxes for corporations. Why do they want to bestow such a privilege? Does it have anything to do with all the financial favors and campaign contributions they receive from business interests?
The Supreme Court has declared that corporations have the constitutional rights of persons. Shouldn’t they also have the responsibilities of persons, such as paying taxes? Corporations benefit from the expenditure of tax revenue. Why should they be exempt from contributing to that revenue? This stinks of politicians serving the interests of their benefactors.